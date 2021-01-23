The best free games of 2020! Details

2020 was also a year full of free games on virtually all platforms. From the PC to the Nintendo Switch, there were several games that stood out without weighing the players’ pockets, including versions of established franchises such as Call of Duty and PES.

Check out the list of the best free games of 2020:

Valorant (PC)

The FPS of Riot Games, producer of League of Legends, finally launched in 2020. And the game quickly became a success, to the point of being the biggest promise for the competitive scenario next year.

The game puts players in teams of five against five in which one team needs to install and detonate a bomb, while the other needs to do everything to prevent this from happening.

eFootball PES 2021 LITE (PS4, Xbox One and PC)

The popular football game also has a free version for PC and consoles. There, it is possible to play several modes, including PVP and MyClub. However, there is a limitation of clubs available to choose from.

PES 2021 makes no significant changes to graphics and gameplay. The new version of the game is just an update of teams and casts, leaving for the 2022 version the honor of being the first title of the franchise for the new generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series S / X)

Genshin Impact (PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android)

One of the biggest surprises of 2020 is also a two biggest phenomena. Genshin Impact is an open-world Chinese RPG, with a huge variety of customization of its characters.

The game features a battle system similar to the one used in the Tales Of franchise. In addition, the game’s appearance is not to be desired on any of the available platforms, be they mobile, consoles or PC.

Rogue Company (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4)

With a third-person view, Rogue Company brings four-on-four team fights. In matches, you must complete certain missions in a short period of time, such as hacking a target or deploying a bomb.

Another important factor in the game is the skill set of each character, which brings a greater balance to the games. To top it off, the game features a weapon buying system, in the best CS: GO style.