The best free and sale games for this weekend; The Crew 2

Free Games: We tell you about the free and sale games on the weekend between July 9 and 11 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. A new weekend is coming along with new opportunities to play for free or buy below the usual price. Between July 9 and 11 you will have access to a selection of free games available on some of the main platforms. As usual, we review what they are and what you can discover during these days.

Ironcast and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead for PC

Epic Games Store persists in promoting weekly free games. The promotion has brought Ironcast and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead into it at the same time. You can redeem them until July 15, 2021. Once you do, they will remain linked forever in the digital library of your profile in the store. By clicking here we will tell you what steps you must follow.

The Crew 2 for PS4, PC and Google Stadia; compatible with PS5

Ubisoft announced a new free-to-play period for its main driving proposal. The Crew 2 will be free from July 8-12 on PS4, PC, and Google Stadia. In the case of computers, access is available through several clients: Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store and Steam. During that frame you will not have content restriction, so you can play as much as you want. Once the promotion ends, the progress will be saved in your profile in case it reaches your hands in the future. Although it is a PS4 game, it can be played via PS5 compatibility.

We must remind you that The Crew 2 is a game that requires a permanent online connection. Therefore, the test requires a subscription to PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Otherwise you will not be able to join the test.