The best free and sale games for this weekend; COD Vanguard

COD Vanguard: We tell you the main free and sale games available on some of the main platforms on the weekend between August 27 and 29. Another weekend more, here we are so that you miss the opportunity to enjoy several games for free during the next few days. And not only that; We also tell you about the main offers available on various platforms, with which you can get hold of different titles that are currently on sale. Between August 27 and 29 you can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One We tell you the best promotions so that you do not miss anything during the weekend.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Alpha) on PlayStation

The new installment of the popular Sledgehammer saga dazzled everyone with the advancement of its campaign during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021. And this weekend you can test its multiplayer mode thanks to the exclusive beta for PS5 and PS4! You can play from this afternoon (7:00 p.m.) until Sunday 29 at the same time.

Riders Republic (demo) on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Riders Republic is Ubisoft’s new bet when it comes to extreme sports. Open world, mountain bikes, skiing, snowboards, flying suits… Everything is possible! The game arrives on October 28 and the demo has been available since yesterday, although it is today Friday when it adds a new mode based on challenges for up to 11 players. You can play until tomorrow Saturday.