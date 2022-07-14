The Best Electro Characters to Create in Genshin Impact

With so many characters with different functions and abilities, deciding who to build in Genshin Impact may not be easy. However, Electro characters tend to be among the best support units in the game, as Genshin Impact is constantly releasing exciting and powerful new Electro characters that match the current Electro Inazuma region.

Despite the fact that Electro-characters are loved for their great design and funny backstory, many Electro-characters can be embedded in powerful units that help the main team of the player. Here are which Electro characters will benefit most from being created in Genshin Impact.

Currently, there are pleasant Electro-characters in the game (not counting the Electro-Traveler): Baal, Katsin, Cookie Shinobu, Yae Miko, Raider Shogun, Lisa, Razor, Fishle, Beido and Kujo Sara. In addition to these characters, after the update of version 2.5, the priestess of Electro-the head of Yae Miko also appeared in the game.

What Electro-characters to create in Genshin Impact

While all of the Electro characters in the game at the moment may be excellent group members in their own way, players probably don’t have the resources to create every character they choose. So, to help the players, here’s which character Electro best handles his role and which characters players should focus on.

As for the 5-star units, Raiden Shogun Baal is considered one of the best supports in the game. She increases the Elemental Burst damage of the entire team and deals incredibly high active and passive Electro DMG, which means that she is great both on and off the field. In addition to this, she recovers Energy for a while along with her own incredibly high Energy recharge, which means that her Spontaneous Explosion is almost always active.

For a 5-star basic DPS, Keqin can be built as an electrical or physical damage dealer. She has a high charged attack speed with a high damage multiplier, and her elemental skill can easily hit weak points due to its range and short recovery time. In addition, she is the only character who can teleport using her elemental skill, which makes her fun on the battlefield.

From the point of view of units with 4 stars, Fishl is an excellent choice for increasing damage from reaction to the elements during combat. By focusing on raising her Elemental Skill level, players can simply abandon her Skill and leave the battlefield, leaving Oz to deal electro damage as the main DPS that deals destructive elemental reactions. In addition, her Elemental Burst can be used as a quick escape, as it makes her unavailable for selection for some time, which makes her great for characters who are struggling to dodge attacks.

In terms of knowledge and character design, the Electro characters in Genshin Impact are usually among the most beloved. As long as the player is good at creating a character of their choice, any Electro Character will be available on the battlefield. Thus, although some characters do more damage than others, players should always choose their units depending on which characters they are most interested in.

Yae Miko is a 5—star user of the catalyst in Genshin Impact, which can be used to inflict excellent electro damage on enemies. She has the ability to deal electro-AoE damage when she uses her Sesshou Sakura Elemental Skill. However, when Yae Miko uses her explosion skill, the turrets shoot lightning quickly, making her very deadly on the battlefield. The most significant advantage that Yae Miko gives is her very short recovery time of her Elementary Skills. In fact, her skills will remain active throughout the battle, so players should initially focus on pumping her Elemental Skill during the explosion. Yae Miko can also energize other units, which makes her an ideal support character for groups consisting of Beido. The best builds for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact involve turning her into a sub-DPS where she can do as much damage as possible.