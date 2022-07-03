The best Destiny 2 weapon for Grandmaster Nightfalls in the “Ghostly” season

Destiny 2’s Ghost Season will soon enter its seventh week, which means it will be another month and a half before Season 18 comes out along with the Arc 3.0 redesign. Similar to what Bungie did with Season of the Risen during The Witch Queen expansion, Season of the Haunted will also give players a chance Complete your Conqueror title for the first time or gild it starting next week. The approach prior to the Season of the Rebels was that Destiny 2 players had to go through a regular cycle of Twilight Raids before they could tackle a certain Grandmaster Twilight Raid, which meant they had to play every week to complete them, or rush to each completion in recent weeks. season.

It was then that the grandmaster twilight raids usually became available to all players all the time, in the sense that they could choose any of the GM’s for this season and run it regardless of rotation. This system became available as soon as the grandmasters did it in Season of the Risen, and it looks like Bungie will keep it in the future because Season of the Haunted will do the same. As such, Destiny 2 players should be prepared to deal with all the various grandmaster twilight raids starting next Tuesday and through the end of the season. Not all weapons will work, and some will be especially valuable in the current meta.

Destiny 2: The Best Kinetic Weapon to Use in Grandmaster Nightfalls

Destiny 2 has three different weapon slots: one for kinetic weapons, one for elemental (called energy weapons), and one for those using heavy ammunition called power weapons. Grandmaster Nightfalls has some great kinetic weapons, and although some of them are exotic, they are either very good for fighting champions, or for mopping up mobs and dealing damage to bosses, the choice is not easy. Some of the best weapons that a GM can use are simply some of the best in their slot, and there are several alternatives for each weapon archetype here, given that there are very few overload champions in the current GM rotation, a few barrier champions, and a lot of Unstoppables.

Crossbowman: It is not surprising that the Crossbowman was included in this list, despite the fact that recently his damage to champions was weakened. These weapons handle Match Game shields and barrier champions phenomenally, which makes them mostly trivial if players keep an eye on their ammo supply and calculate their shots correctly. New Target: This weapon is taken from the new Duality dungeon and differs from other kinetic pulse rifles for two reasons: it deals stasis damage and can work with adaptive ammunition. Thus, New Purpose is great for Stasis builds and can work wonders against both Barrier champions and protected enemies thanks to adaptive ammo, even though its improved version is better. Outbreak Perfect: This exotic pulse rifle is currently one of the best basic weapons in the game because it is effective at destroying groups of add-ons, deals a lot of damage to bosses when used by multiple players, and it is fantastic against barrier champions. The Outbreak Perfect catalyst is necessary in order for it to be equally effective, but the gun does a good job without it. Several new weapons have been added to Tears of Contention: Season of the Haunted, and Tears of Contention is a new reconnaissance rifle that can be made with Triple Tap and Explosive Payload, which makes it exceptional against both ordinary enemies and Unstoppable Champions. It can also be created with a high range, and it can have up to 100 recoil directions using the Arrowhead Brake. Ager’s Scepter: Ager’s Scepter is an exotic trace rifle that can be especially good this season because it can handle both Overload champions and barrier champions using the Overload Trace Rifles mod and its catalyst, respectively. This is especially valuable in one GM Nightfall this season, which is called Warden of Nothing, as it features all three types of champions. Submission: A great primary weapon that Destiny 2 players can use in GM is submission, as Overload submachine guns are introduced this season. Submission comes from the “Apprentice’s Oath” raid, and it can be created with a longer range and perks such as “Improved Overflow” and “Improved Madness”. Osteo Striga: This exotic submachine gun was introduced in The Witch Queen and remains one of the best basic weapons in the game. Osteo Striga is very similar to Outbreak Perfect in what it does, and overall it is a very reliable weapon that can easily stun overload champions as well as destroy mobs. Incessant Horror: Another weapon from the Duality loot pool, and it’s on the list because it’s a kinetic grenade launcher that deals stasis damage, can use blinding grenades, as well as a Chill Clip. This combination can be devastating in builds like Stasis Warlock with exotic Osmiomancy gloves, as players can freeze everything and apply crowd control effects.