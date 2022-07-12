The Best Deals on Streaming and Movies for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is here again, and as usual, the delivery and streaming giant has plenty of big deals for its subscribers. This includes some incredible add-on offers for Prime Video, where users can add a ton of services to their Amazon Prime subscriptions at a very low price.

Anyone in the market who wants wide access to some of the best shows and movies should check the Amazon landing page (opens in a new tab) for these nice deals. Below we have sorted out some of the best services available, all of which can be obtained for ninety-nine cents a month for up to two months.

Starz

Although many people talk about the offerings of other streamers, it’s worth noting that Starz is not lazy when it comes to original content. The service is home to Outlander and many other famous shows, as well as an extensive library of films, both new and old. Those who register now will be able to stream new movies, such as “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home”, as well as “Ghostbusters: The Afterlife”, so if you are interested, register and get started (opens in a new tab).

Showtime

You may have heard about Dexter’s epic return to TV with big numbers for Showtime, but haven’t had a chance to watch it yet. This series, as well as many other high-quality Showtime shows, such as “Yellow Vests” and “Billions”, are available for viewing to anyone who has a subscription. Ninety-nine cents a month is certainly worth any of these shows, and, again, the selection of films is first-class, even such great films as “Misery” are a pleasure. Register now (opens in a new tab) and take part in the streaming fun.

AMC+

AMC+ is not as popular as other streaming services, but it is certainly the service that everyone should try. This is especially true if you like variety, as it has a healthy mix of movies, great original shows, and even something for true crime fans. Oh, and if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, it’s a must. Register now (opens in a new tab) for just ninety-nine cents and you will be amazed by this impressive library.

epix

If you’re looking for some of the best movies available on any streaming service, Epix is a strong contender. It currently houses the films Sonic The Hedgehog, Candyman and A Quiet Place Part II, to name just a few, and that’s not all. There’s also a healthy lineup of originals, like the new Billy the Kid series. Register now (opens in a new tab) and find out what it is.

the head

I can’t stress enough that the deal is Noggin if you are a parent, grandparent or relative who often has children in your home. Subscribing to Noggin means access to all the best children’s shows, such as Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and many others. In addition to this, subscribers also get access to e-books and games. This is the best streaming service for kids, which is definitely worth a subscription (opens in a new tab) at ninety-nine cents, so act right now.

Prime Day continues, and there are many good offers that are worth paying attention to. Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s Deals tab to find out about the biggest entertainment-related deals and take full advantage of the savings.