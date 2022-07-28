The best deals at the PlayStation Store Summer Sale

Earlier this month, the PlayStation Store launched a July sale offering players discounts of up to 70% on some of the most popular PS4 and PS5 games. Fortunately for players who missed the July PlayStation Store discounts, Sony is replacing them with another sale.

A few days ago, Sony launched a summer sale in the PlayStation Store, offering players a lot of discounts up to 70%. As in previous events, the Summer Sale offers thousands of games for PS4 and PS5. The summer sale in the PlayStation Store will last until August 17, and players will have enough time to get acquainted with all the wonderful offers.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition — $52,49

The headliner of the summer sale in the PlayStation Store is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is currently available at $52.49, or 25% cheaper than its original price of $69.99. Although the price remains high, it’s worth remembering that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released last April and quickly became one of the best-selling games of June 2022.

The PlayStation Store deal for the game is for the Deluxe Edition, which includes free gifts such as the classic Obi-Wan Kenobi and a character collection kit. It is worth noting that during the summer sale of the Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be cheaper than the standard edition, which remains at $59.99.

WWE 2K22 — $45,49

Another recently released game featured on the PlayStation Store summer sale is WWE 2K22, which is currently available at $45.49 for the PS5 and $38.99 for the PS4. Released in March of this year, WWE 2K22 continues the classic gameplay that the franchise is known for, with a few changes to improve the overall experience. In addition, a few weeks ago, the developer of Visual Concepts and 2K Games updated the long list of DLC characters of the game, which now includes Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly.

Quarry — 46.89 dollars.

Fans of horror games will be glad to know that the PlayStation Store also has The Quarry on summer sale. Originally priced at $69.99, PS5 players can now get The Quarry for $46.89. Released last month, The Quarry is an interactive dramatic horror game very similar to “Live Till Dawn”, which was also developed by Supermassive Games.

In The Quarry, players take control of nine teenagers who must survive a night in Hackett’s career. In true Supermassive Games style, The Quarry pays great attention to the choice of a player who will influence how the story unfolds and which characters will live to the end.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — $38,89

Next comes one of the most popular PS5 games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Released in June 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the sixteenth installment of the long-running platform shooter franchise and a direct sequel to Ratchet & Clank 2016. During the summer sale, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart can be purchased for $38.99, or at a 43% discount from the original price of $69.99.

Shortly after its release last year, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received rave reviews from players and critics. It’s worth remembering that this November the Ratchet and Clank franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and it would be interesting to see what Sony has prepared for one of the most iconic PlayStation games.

Uncharted: The Thieves’ Legacy Collection — $29.99

It’s no secret that Uncharted is one of the most beloved PlayStation series in recent times. Therefore, in an effort to transfer a couple of games from the franchise to the PS5, Sony has released a collection of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, a remaster of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been thoroughly redesigned to improve their visuals and frame rates to complement the PS5’s more powerful internals. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves can be purchased for $29.99 or 40% cheaper than the original price of $49.99.