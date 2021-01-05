The Best Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware and How to Get It

We detail which are the best cyberware implants in Cyberpunk 2077 and how to get them both for free and by paying at a local store.
When it comes to equipping ourselves, in addition to weapons and clothing, one of the most important features of Cyberpunk 2077 is the use of futuristic implants. As part of this comprehensive guide, we collected the best cyberware and how to get it.
- Monocable: Replace the attack with fists with a powerful cable that becomes lethal in the hands of V. It is achieved in Watson, going towards the pharmacy but taking the path to the left. Inside the first garage, we will find a box with the legendary monocable. It has a lot of DPS and a chance of bleeding.
- Reinforced tendons: By purchasing this implant from an assassin we can enjoy the double jump at all times, which will allow us to access many locations through secret entrances and simpler routes.
Gorilla Arms: This upgrade will boost your unarmed melee attacks to the point where we won’t need guns or katanas to deal with a group of enemies. We can buy it from any matasanos.
- Smartlink: It will allow us to shoot smart weapons with guided shots, which are especially recommended against large groups of enemies and powerful final bosses. Viktor can be purchased in Little China.
- Bioplastic blood vessels: This implant will allow us to regenerate different amounts of health depending on your knockout. We can buy it from any matasanos as long as we have invested at least eight points in constitution.
- Kerenzikov: This implant increases our reflexes, which causes everything around us to slow down by 90% for a few seconds, which can be extremely useful on many occasions. We can obtain it from any matasanos as long as we have invested 18 points in reflections.
- Mantis blades: A few meters north of the main roundabout of the Center, we can find it in a chest inside the building that we are allowed to enter. They give us a lot of DPS and, by leaving the attack button pressed, we will jump to the target enemy, killing him.