The best celebrity pranks of all time: Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and others

Tinseltown is ready for some tricks! While Hollywood can be a serious business, celebrities often share their lighthearted sides — and what better way to prove their comedic nuances than pranks at the expense of others?

The Kardashian-Jenner family has played a number of pranks on each other over the years, but perhaps none of them is more iconic than Scott Disick’s joke about Todd Cranes, in which he pretends to be a family friend during phone conversations with Kris Jenner. The piercing “imitation” of Cranes by the alum from The Flip It Like Disick — and momager’s reaction — never stopped leaving the family in hysterics.

While Disick’s pranks have become legendary in the Kardashian family and in the Kardashian fandom, Jenner once received a completely different call based on a completely different (and much more serious) joke.

While playing Truth or Dare with Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner called their mom and pretended she had just found out she was pregnant. Chris, who immediately believed her daughter, even told her second youngest that she had dreamed about Kendall’s alleged pregnancy last night. (Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, reacted much more strongly to the alleged model news when Kendall played the same joke a few years ago on Khloe Kardashian’s short-lived talk show “Cocktails with Khloe,” upset and tense about the situation.)

Meanwhile, no star draw is complete without the masters: Ashton Kutcher and Ellen DeGeneres.

Kutcher, whose MTV series Punk’d was one of the main ones in the early 2000s, terrified countless celebrities during his tenure as host, including Travis Barker, Mandy Moore, Rock, Lindsay Lohan, Missy Elliott and many others. However, the most memorable were his pranks on Justin Timberlake (who cried when he thought that all his property was confiscated by the government) and Drake (who clearly panicked when he thought he was involved in the earthquake).

DeGeneres, for her part, has been playfully scaring the stars in her eponymous talk show for decades: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anne Hathaway and many others have become victims of her unexpected surprises. When she doesn’t scare her high-ranking guests, the star of “In Search of Dory” makes them go out and embarrass themselves in front of unsuspecting people. (“Dennis Quaid is here!” is a classic.)