The best candidates for the role of director of “Avengers: Secret Wars”

The announcement of Avengers: Secret Wars at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 leaves one major question: who will direct Avengers 6? The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe became quite clear when Kevin Feige revealed most of the Multiverse Saga slate, including the double-header of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025. There was no real information given about either beyond their release dates and overall importance to the Multiverse Saga and Phase 6. While speculation will run rampant about what characters will appear to fight Kang, the question of who will direct Avengers: Secret Wars also lingers.

Marvel Studios has so previously only given three people the opportunity to direct Avengers movies. Joss Whedon joined the MCU in Phase 1 to direct The Avengers, as his 2012 movie brought Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye together for the first time on screen. The movie’s ginormous success meant Whedon’s return for Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was another financial success, though it had a more mixed response. After delivering two great Captain America movies, Marvel Studios appointed Joe and Anthony Russo to direct Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It was under their guidance that they delivered an excellent two-part conclusion to the Infinity Saga and made Thanos one of the MCU’s best villains, all while balancing dozens of characters and multiple storylines.

With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars’ official announcements, the questions about who will direct the movies quickly rose. It surprisingly did not take long for Avengers 5 to fill that void, but Avengers 6 was left without a director. Due to the massive scale and implications of Avengers: Secret Wars, it is expected that an experienced filmmaker with Marvel Studios and their well-oiled machine will get the job. Here are some of the best candidates for who should direct Avengers: Secret Wars.

Will Destin Daniel Cretton Direct Avengers: Secret Wars?

While Avengers 5 & 6 originally both needed directors, Marvel Studios reportedly courted Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This comes after Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel and began developing multiple other MCU projects, including Shang-Chi 2 and a Wonder Man Disney+ series. Due to his involvement in The Kang Dynasty, the possibility of Cretton also directing Secret Wars arose online. However, it does not seem that Destin Daniel Cretton will direct both 2025 Avengers movies. Marvel Studios appears to be ready to give two different filmmakers the chance to helm Avengers films in Phase 6 instead of asking a single person to somehow film and finish two of them that released six months apart. Destin Daniel Cretton surely will not also direct Avengers: Secret Wars as a result, but Avengers: The Kang Dynasty should be in good hands.

The Russo Brothers Want To Direct Secret Wars (But Won’t?)

It is no secret that the Russo brothers want to direct Avengers: Secret Wars. They have consistently said an adaptation of the famous comic crossover is the type of event that would draw them back to the MCU. After Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time (temporarily), it became common thought that Anthony and Joe would be back whenever a Secret Wars movie happened. They began to downplay the likelihood of these events leading up to Avengers: Secret Wars’ announcement in 2022, and it seems that was for good reason. Kevin Feige confirmed after the panel that the Russo brothers are not directing Avengers 5 & 6.

This could technically be true since Destin Daniel Cretton is handling The Kang Dynasty, meaning the Russos’ wish of helming Secret Wars could still happen. They have already proven to be masters of handling the massive scale that will surely be present here, along with a huge cast of characters. That is why they would be good choices to helm the film, as Marvel Studios would feel confident that they could deliver. However, the Russos also have a blossoming production company and plans for other franchise films, so scheduling could prevent them from tackling Avengers: Secret Wars. Even if they do not ultimately direct the Phase 6 capper, it would be surprising if Feige and the Russo brothers did not at least talk about the possibility.

No Way Home Proves Jon Watts Can Direct Secret Wars

There is an argument to be made that Jon Watts is the person who should direct Avengers: Secret Wars. He joined the MCU with Spider-Man: Homecoming and took on bigger stories and casts as Tom Holland’s trilogy unfolded. Watts’ work culminated with Spider-Man: No Way Home’s multiverse story, which is one of the foundational steps in building the Multiverse Saga towards Secret Wars. The movie included a good balance of Peter Parker’s solo story and multiverse chaos, including bringing actors and characters from past Spider-Man franchises back. Watts handled all of that with ease it seems, so he could be ready to go bigger with Secret Wars. It is worth noting that he left Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie a few months prior, but that might have been a mutual decision to give the Spider-Man: No Way Home director a chance to close out the Multiverse Saga.

Ryan Coogler Can Direct Secret Wars After Wakanda Forever

Following the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trailer, there is a lot of interest in Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars. The talented filmmaker already knocked one MCU movie out of the park, as Black Panther became a global phenomenon and even received a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The first look at Black Panther 2 is arguably the best trailer Marvel has ever produced, inspiring even more confidence that Coogler has delivered another great MCU movie. The sequel ups the spectacle and scope by introducing Namor and Atlantis, but there are still signs that the movie retains a very personal and emotional focus. Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars would ensure one of Hollywood’s best directors is tackling the Phase 6 movie. It is not known if he has any interest in telling such a massive story, but with rumors that Black Panther 2 could introduce Doctor Doom, he might already be setting up key characters for the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion.

Peyton Reed Could Direct Secret Wars After Ant-Man 3

It would not be too surprising if Peyton Reed directs Avengers: Secret Wars after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania either. The director has so far delivered two Ant-Man movies to the MCU canon that are liked for their light tone and are mostly self-contained. However, Ant-Man 3 appears to be a changing of the guard for the franchise and Reed’s role within Marvel Studios. He has been entrusted with kicking off Phase 5 and debuting the real Kang the Conqueror after Jonathan Majors played the He Who Remains variant in Loki season 1. It is also expected that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will include additional MCU characters to further increase the scale. All of this could be done to see how Reed handles Kang and other Avengers before revisiting these storylines in Avengers: Secret Wars, where Kang the Conqueror will be the villain.

Jon Favreau Directing Secret Wars Can Bring The MCU Full Circle

Marvel Studios might also be wise to try to court Jon Favreau back to direct Avengers: Secret Wars. While he is currently shepherding much of Star Wars’ content on Disney+, thanks to The Mandalorian’s success, Favreau was a foundational player in the MCU early on. He directed the very first MCU movie with Iron Man, which is still heralded as an incredible accomplishment. His tenure with Marvel as a director concluded with Iron Man 2 and a rushed production, so it would be great to see him get another chance to go out on a high note. Jon Favreau directing Secret Wars could allow the MCU and him to come full circle. He would be able to bring his expertise working with virtual productions and the Volume to what will likely be an extensively CGI movie. As an added bonus, if Avengers: Secret Wars is where Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man returns through the multiverse one last time, having Favreau at the helm could help make that possible.