The Best British Movies You can Buy on Amazon

Movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Men, and Death on the Nile this year have only added to the long, impressive list of British films in cinema history. While those are some of the latest, many of the best from the past are currently available to purchase on Amazon.

Although these movies are all from the United Kingdom, they span all sorts of genres to make for a varied viewing experience. There are romantic dramas, trippy sci-fi fares, films about war, Academy Award nominated flicks, and so much more that will only improve your home collection.

Dunkirk

When it comes to great directors, Christopher Nolan is as good as it gets. After making a superhero trilogy and some trippy sci-fi films, he opted to go down a more realistic route for 2017’s Dunkirk, which focuses on the famous Dunkirk evacuation during World War II.

What made this movie so different is that it pulls this off with little to no dialogue, using music and cinematography to set the tone and tell the story. It makes you feel like you’re on the battlefield with the characters, so watching this from an impressive home theater is quite the experience.

Atonement

Based on a 2001 novel of the same name, 2007’s Atonement is a heartbreaking film that kind of crushes the audience from start to finish. The plot sees Robbie (James McAvoy) accused of a crime he didn’t commit by the little sister (Saoirse Ronan) of the woman he loves (Keira Knightley).

Along with those three talented actors, the film boasts a stellar supporting cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Juno Temple, and more. It was nominated for several major awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, while also marking the breakout of Saoirse Ronan’s fantastic young career.

Disobedience

Another film based on a novel of the same title, 2017’s Disobedience flew under the radar but deserves to be seen by pretty much everyone as it’s a hidden gem. The story focuses on a woman (Rachel Weisz) who returns to her North London home in a strict Orthodox Jewish community for her father’s funeral.

While there, she reconnects romantically with a woman (Rachel McAdams) she grew up with, who is now married to her friend. The film was up for accolades at the British Independent Film Awards and GLAAD Media Awards, while featuring tremendous performances from Weisz and McAdams.

Trainspotting

It might be a tough movie to get through due to some of the subject matter but that hasn’t stopped Trainspotting from becoming a staple of British cinema. The 1996 film is directed by the legendary Danny Boyle and features some great actors who were on the rise at the time.

Led by Ewan McGregor, the cast also features Johnny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, and several other notable stars. Based on a novel of the same name, the story centers on a group of people addicted to heroin and how that impacts their lives in Edinburgh.

Attack The Block

Between 2015 and 2019, John Boyega became something of a household name after starring in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, the first time that a lot of people really got to see him shine was in the British sci-fi comedy from 2011, Attack the Block.

The creative film sees a street gang of teenagers step up to defend their home from an alien invasion in South London. Although it wasn’t a hit commercially, it remains a sci-fi movie you should check out as it feels different and has some great talent involved.

The Favourite

There are some directors who truly feel like their stuff is “out there” and Yorgos Lanthimos is right up there. The filmmaker has been known to make surreal comedies that are praised and the most well-received of his career is The Favourite.

Released in 2018, The Favourite was an award darling, being up for 10 Oscars, winning 10 British Independent Film Awards, and scoring seven BAFTAs. The story follows two cousins (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) vying for the romantic affection of the queen (Olivia Colman). All three women scored multiple nominations, with Colman winning an Oscar.

Ex Machina

Another filmmaker whose name is synonymous with creative and interesting movies during the 2010s is Alex Garland. After penning films like Sunshine and Dredd, he made his directorial debut with 2014’s Ex Machina, which received widespread critical acclaim.

In fact, the film actually won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects despite being the only nominee with a budget of under $100 million. Telling a story about an eccentric inventor (Oscar Isaac) who brings in a programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) to test his advanced humanoid A.I. (Alicia Vikander), Ex Machina captivated audiences everywhere.

Lawrence Of Arabia

Based on the 1926 book, Seven Pillars of Wisdom and on the life of T.E. Lawrence, Lawrence of Arabia is one of the most accomplished and legendary films ever made. It is a true epic, telling a gripping story over the course of more than 200 minutes.

The 1962 movie depicts the efforts of Lawrence (Alec Guinness) who united and led typically warring Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. While it might not be as visually stunning as other 4K releases, it’s hard not to want to own this Best Picture winner.

Paddington

Sometimes, you just want to sit back and watch something that feels wholesome and nothing says pure good better than Paddington. The first installment from 2014 was both a commercial and critical success as people fell in love with the titular marmalade-loving bear.

2017’s Paddington 2 kept up the momentum, adding to the character’s adventures with his found family. It held a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for an impressively long time and having these films in your collection is a great way to brighten up any day.

Pride And Prejudice

It’s difficult to think of any story that has been adapted more than Pride and Prejudice over the years. There are even now some unique takes on it like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies or Hulu’s Fire Island but you can’t really top the 2005 iteration.

Based on Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel, this film features great performances from Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and so many others. It feels like exactly what Austen would’ve envisioned as an adaptation and scored four Academy Award nominations.