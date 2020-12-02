The best apps and games of 2020 in the App Store

Shares about the best of this year continue without slowing down. Most recently, Spotify shared user-specific listening lists and information on what was most listened to on social media. Recently, Google Play Store applications and games were released for Android users. The best apps and games of 2020 have been published in the App Store.

Here are the best of 2020 for iOS users:

The iPad Application of the Year is Zoom! The iPhone Game of the Year was Genshin Impact, which was chosen as the game of the year on the Play Store side. The iPad game of the year was named Legends of Runeterra. Except this; Mac Game of the Year / Disco Elysium, Mac App of the Year / Fantastical, AppleTV App of the Year / Disney Plus, AppleTV Game of the Year / Dandara Trials of Fear, Apple Watch App of the Year / Endel, and Apple Arcade Game of the Year Sneaky Sasquatch.



