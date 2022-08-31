The Best Apple TV+ Movies Worth Watching Right Now

Streaming services have been around for quite some time, and many of them have emerged over the last couple of years to compete with the big boys like Netflix and Hulu. But one streaming service that should be noted recently is Apple TV+, a streaming service that, of course, is associated with a famous technology company.

While you can rent your favorite shows on the platform, a real streaming service has a lot to offer those with an Apple TV+ subscription. From amazing documentaries about such popular pop artists as Billie Eilish to the Oscar-winning film CODA, there are many options for every taste. Watching the best Apple TV+ shows is just as interesting as watching movies. Here are the best original Apple TV+ movies you can watch right now.

CODE (2021)

First on this list is the winner of the Academy Award for Best Film of 2022, CODA. This film tells the inspiring story of a young woman who is the only hearing person in her deaf family and discovers that she has a passion for singing. However, she has to choose between following this passion and staying at home to help her family with their fishing business.

The CODE is phenomenal. From the outstanding cast of CODA (one of whom, Troy Kotsur, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor) to an inspiring story, this film cannot be forgotten. This is a simple story about growing up, which somehow speaks volumes and encourages you to follow your dreams, no matter what obstacles may be in your way. Unsurprisingly, he won the Academy Award for Best Film.

The Beastie Boys Story

Have you ever been interested in learning about the life of one of the most famous musical groups of all time? This is exactly what the Beastie Boys story is about. Band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz came together to tell the story of their band and the forty-year friendship that went with her through all the ups and downs they could imagine.

For people like us who never understand what’s inside the music industry, this is definitely one of my favorite works I’ve ever seen. For a band that has been around as long as the Beastie Boys, hearing about everything they’ve been through is inspiring and will make anyone want to get up and fulfill their dream with their buddies.

Come from afar

Remember when Hamilton’s filmed production came out on Disney+ and the world fell in love with the theater again? The same should be the case with Come From Away on Apple TV+. This wonderful film version of the Broadway show tells an incredible true story about a small community in Newfoundland that opened its doors to the world during September 11th.

Although I’ve always been a big fan of musicals, especially modern musicals, Come From Away has been my big favorite, solely because of the beautiful story it tells. The music is also amazing, with amazing voices from all over the world. If you need a movie to feel good, this is your way.

The condition of the boys

When I talk about award-winning documentaries, this is definitely one of them. The Boys’ state, which won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentaries at the Sundance Film Festival, repeats the week-long tradition of a Texas high school gathering all its high school students for intensive simulation exercises during which they build their own staff. government.

It was a revelation for me. Not only because it was interesting to watch how some of these young people were trying to find solutions to problems, but also because many of them knew little about the government or how everything was arranged correctly. You will also find yourself becoming a student in this fictitious exercise, learning at every step of the way.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

If you’re looking for a fun comedy drama, Cha Cha Real Smooth is a 2022 movie that you’ll love. This film starring Cooper Reiff, Dakota Johnson and many others tells the story of a young college graduate who is trying to find a purpose in his life after graduation. He starts working as a party planner— in fact, the one who “starts a party” at parties — and discovers that this job changes his life forever.

Admittedly, I never knew that the start of a party could be anything special, but this movie makes it so much fun. As someone who likes good drama from time to time, Cha Cha Real Smooth meets these requirements and even more, but what really sets him apart from the rest is the brilliant performances of Reiff and Johnson. Both in this movie are great.

greyhound

I mean, who doesn’t love Tom Hanks and a great World War II story?