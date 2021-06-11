The Best Animated Films Of The 90s

Animated Films: We always say – or we usually think – that our childhood was the best. For the experiences lived and especially for all the memories that we keep in our memory. But, what about those films that, no matter how long the years go by, never go into oblivion? We could list many productions that marked a before and after in the history of films. On this occasion, we compile a list of what we consider the best animated films of the 90s. Go ahead, surely many more deserve to be on this list and that you may not find. We remain with the permission of all our readers with these 10.

The Lion King

Director: Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 27 minutes

Year: 1994

The African savannah is the setting in which the adventures of Simba take place, a little lion who is the heir to the throne. However, he is forced into exile after being wrongly accused of the death of his father. During his exile, he will make good friends and eventually return to regain what is rightfully his.

Beauty and the Beast

Director: Kirk Wise and Gary Trousdale

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 24 minutes

Year: 1991

A beautiful young woman named Bella agrees to stay in a castle with a beast in exchange for her father’s freedom. The beast is actually an enchanted prince. To break the spell, she must win the love of a beautiful lady before she drops the last petal of an enchanted rose.

Princess mononoke

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Platform: Netflix

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Year: 1997

After being attacked by a monstrous cursed boar, young Ashitaka sets out in search of the cure to stop the infection. Meanwhile, the humans are destroying the forests and the gods turned into fearsome beasts do everything possible to protect it led by Mononoke, a warrior princess. Ashikata must choose sides and decide whether to help men or deities by trying to stop the curse of his wound that spreads through his body without quarter of him.