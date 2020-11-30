The best Android games of 2020 have been announced

The best Android games for 2020 have been announced by the Google Play Store. There are 4 different categories in the best list announced towards the last month of each year. While 5 games were selected for each of these 4 categories, the game that won the best game award was announced.

Along with this list, the list of best Android apps for 2020 was announced. There are also notable applications in this list. In particular, it did not go unnoticed that a game with 50 thousand downloads was the first.

The best Android games for 2020

Genshin Impact was the winner of the 2020 best Android game award on the statement page made on the Google Play Store. The game, which has more than 10 million downloads, scored 4.5 out of 5 in 854 thousand 751 reviews. The game has a size of 145 MB. The category published for this game was determined as “Adventure Games”.

The best Android games categories were announced with this game. The first category announced was “Most Competitive Games”. This list includes the following games;

– Brawlhalla

– Bullet Echo

– Legends of Runeterra

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

– Top War: Battle Game

After this list came the “Best Independent Games” list. This list includes the following games;

– Cookies Must Die

– GRIS

– inbento

– Maze Machina

– Sky: Children of the Light

In the announcement of the best Android games for 2020, the next list was the “Most Fun Games” list. The games that qualify for this list are as follows;

– Frozen Adventures: New Matching Game

– EverMerge

– Harry Potter: Puzzle and Magic

– Mana Monsters: Free Epic Match 3 Game

– SpongeBob: Krust Cook-Off

The last published list was “Most Innovative Games”. This list includes the following games;

– Fancade

– Gensin Impact

– Minimal Dungeon RPG

– The Gardens Between

– Very Little Nightmares

This was the list announced by the Google Play Store. Is there any game you played in the list?



