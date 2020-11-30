The best Android apps of 2020 announced

The best Android apps for 2020 have been announced by the Google Play Store. In the best practices section, which is known in the last month of each year, there are familiar applications as well as applications with low download numbers.

Smart phones, which have become indispensable for our daily lives, use applications for different purposes. Applications that show themselves in entertainment, business, sports, productivity, news and more categories are closely followed by the Google Play Store.

Best Android apps for 2020

In the announcement made on the Google Play Store, the “Best Application” award was given to the Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax application with 50 thousand downloads. The application, which scored 4.4 out of 5 from the users, is useful for sleep regulation with music. The application, which is in the Health and Fitness category, has a total size of 112 MB.

Along with the best application, the best Android apps for 2020 were also published on a category basis. Below, you can review the applications according to the announced categories.

Best daily use apps

– Calmaria

– Grid Diary – Journal, Planner

– The Pattern

– Whisk: Reciepe Saver, Meal Planner & Grocery List

– Zoom Cloud Meetings

“Personal Development” showed itself as another category that was announced. The best 5 applications in this category are as follows;

– Centr, by Chris Hemsworth

– Intellect: Create a Better You

– Jumprope: How -t0 Videos

– Paired: Couples App

– Speeko – Learn a new language

The third announced category was “Hidden Gems”. Applications on this list are as follows;

– Cappuccino

– Explorest – Photo Locations

– Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax

– Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite

– Tayasui Sketches

The 4th list published for the best Android apps of 2020 was announced as “For Fun”. The names of 5 prominent applications in this list have been shared. Applications are as follows;

– Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design

– Disney +

– Dolby On: Record Audio & Music

– REFACE: Face swap videos and memes your photo

– VITA

The last category published was “Practices for Good”. The names of 3 applications were shared on this list. The names are as follows;

– GreenChoice: Healthy Grocery Shopping

– Medito: Free Meditation, Sleep & Mindfulness

– ShareTheMeal: Donate to Charity and Solve Hunger

This was the best apps shared by the Google Play Store. Is there any application you use in the list?



