The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals from Secretlab

Secretlab chairs are among the most comfortable gaming options, and this brand has established itself as a favorite among many gamers due to the combination of quality, aesthetics and functionality.

Thanks to the company’s new Prime 2.0 promotion, combined with Amazon Prime Day, there are some really great deals for premium gaming comfort. The best Secretlab chairs available on Amazon Prime should suit a large number of consumers — here’s a look at what’s on offer.

Classics of the secret laboratory

Secretlab Classics are available at a discount of up to $50, and that’s exactly what the title advertises — the most iconic iteration of the chair style, which has since spawned many different iterations. You will get a reliable chair with fantastic support and aesthetics, suitable for both office work and games.

The Secret Laboratory of 2022

The Secretlab 2022 series is an upgrade of the classic versions of chairs with cold-cured foam, which should provide the necessary level of strength, while providing comfort for several hours of use. SoftWeave Plus fabric used in armchairs is also an important advantage that increases breathability. The Secretlab 2022 series is also available for up to $50 off on Amazon Prime.

Secretlab NAPA Series

Secretlab NAPA chairs are a product of the same quality, but with a different feel, using NAPA leather. NAPA Secretlab chairs will be available at a discount of up to $130 on Amazon Prime Day at the Secretlab store.

