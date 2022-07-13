The Best Amazon Prime Day Blu-ray Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, friends! Which means it’s time to dig into some deals that will entertain both your mind and your wallet. For the purposes of this walkthrough, we’re going to focus solely on Blu-ray deals that are currently available on Amazon, and quite a few of these deals include movies that debuted on the 2022 movie schedule.

There’s very little that’s not on the table here. Recent home video releases, like The Daniels’ existential “maximalist” adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once are on the board. If magic and superheroes are your thing, then Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Batman are here to quench those thirsts; with a side of Zack Snyder’s Justice League being offered as well.

And then there’s two of the biggest fan favorites of the year: Downton Abbey: A New Era and Top Gun: Maverick. While the society based sequel is already available on home video, Tom Cruise’s high flying drama is a pre-order. However, this is Prime Day; and as such the excitement isn’t merely limited to the here and now. Take a look at those deals, and so much more, presented below! If you’re looking for more than just blu-rays, we’ve also rounded up the best Amazon Prime deals for entertainment fans.

(Image credit: Paramount)

New Blu-rays

New Blu-rays On Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab)

Top Gun: Maverick: $37.99 $29.96 on Amazon pre-order (opens in new tab) Save 21% – Check out our review of the latest Tom Cruise film (opens in new tab) by CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K UHD]: $42.99 $24.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 42% – Check out our 5-star review (opens in new tab) of the film here.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

The Batman (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital): $49.98 $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50%- Check out our review of Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Downton Abbey: A New Era Digital Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital: $34.98 $22.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 34% – Read our review from Mike Reyes (opens in new tab) on CinemaBlend.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray + DVD + Digital copy: $39.98 $24.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 38% – “The Wizarding World Magic Is Back…”. Read more of our review (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray): $34.98 $12.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

63% off – “Finally knocks it out of the park…” More of our review here. (opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Blu-ray Movie Bundles

Blu-ray Movie Bundles On Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab)

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy: Extended Editions: $45.09 $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Doctor Strange 2-Movie Collection (Digital): $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home $55.99 $22.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection: $99.98 $48.91 on Amazon (opens in new tab)DC 7-Film Collection (DVD): $49.00 $34.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Pirates of the Caribbean 1-5: $28.51 $23.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Spider-Man (2002) / Spider-Man 2 (2004) / Spider-Man 3 (2007): $75.99 $39.31 on Amazon (opens in new tab)The Dark Knight Trilogy: $70.99 $38.00 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection: $59.98 $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Sonic The Hedgehog 2-Movie Collection: $38.99 $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection: $74.98 $29.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection: $53.99 $24.80 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Shrek 4-Movie Collection: $29.98 $14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection: $29.98 $12.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Kung Fu Panda: 3-Movie Collection: $39.98 $11.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection: $55.99 $23.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)The Bourne Ultimate Collection: $69.98 $29.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO)

Blu-ray TV Show Bundles

Blu-ray TV Show Bundles On Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab)

Game of Thrones: Complete Series: $169.99 $64.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $105 – We made video reactions to every single episode of GoT (opens in new tab). Check em’ out.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Walking Dead The Complete Seasons 1-10: $89.88 $85.62 on Amazon (opens in new tab)The Office: The Complete Series: $79.98 $41.49 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons: $72.99 $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)That ’70s Show – The Complete Series: $99.98 $37.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Batman: The Complete Animated Series: $79.99 $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series: $90.99 $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series: $79.98 $39.23 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Complete Series: $79.98 $39.23 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Supernatural: The Complete Series: $299.99 $129.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Collection: $135.18 $99.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series: $89.99 $31.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Twin Peaks: The Television Collection: $76.99 $42.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series: $99.98 $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)