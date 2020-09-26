The beautiful truck Selena Gomez used to go out for a ride

Selena Gomez began her career as a Disney star, starring in the television shows “The Suite Life on Deck”, “Hannah Montana”, “The Live Suite of Zack and Cody” and “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

At the same time, she also appeared in several films, such as “Princess Protection Program”, “What’s Stevie Thinking?” and “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex ”. Following her time at Disney, Gomez launched a successful music career with hits like “Naturally,” “Fly to Your Heart,” “My Dilemma,” “Hit the Lights,” “Sober,” and more.

When driving, Selena Gomez could sometimes be seen behind the wheel of her BMW X6.

The X6 has a starting price of $ 65,000. Under its hood is a 3.0-liter TwinPower turbo engine that can deliver 300 horsepower.

The singer does not usually spend too much on cars, in her small fleet she has an Audi A6 and a Mercedes Maybach.



