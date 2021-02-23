The beautiful farewell video of Leonard and Penny

The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019 after 12 long seasons, filling all its viewers with joy and laughter. But, the actors Leonard (Jonny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) made a beautiful video for all the fans after the end of the show.

Recall that in The Big Bang Theory the main star Jim Parsons, interpreter of Sheldon Cooper, was the one who made the decision not to continue with a season 13. Reason why the show came to an end.

All of this led to fans becoming saddened as the end of the show approached. But, actors Jonny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, decided to make a surprise for them.

Galecki and Cuoco commented in the video about the way the program went through its 12 seasons with new and old actors, especially what they managed to live together and create for the public. Check out the video here.

Although at the time of her In an interview, the former actress of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco admitted that she did not feel upset with Jim Parsons for having made the decision to end the show that had it not been for him would have lasted long plus.

The reality is that, fans are still affected by the lack of being able to see The Big Bang Theory again, so many resort to watching the show again and again.