The Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address Complaints about the “Walking Sim” Card

DICE has finally responded to criticism of one of the Battlefield 2042 maps, which fans dubbed a “walking simulator”. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include “improved gameplay”.

The developer has released patch notes for the update, which comes out today, August 2, with a detailed description of the mid-season update, which also includes several other changes. However, Kaleidoscope’s redesign headlined these improvements, marking the first map update since DICE said it understands why fans “use terms like ‘walking simulator’ to describe” Battlefield 2042 back in March.

Battlefield 2042 Map Updates

“We have identified several key areas for our launch maps where our quality standards can be improved by changing the shelter, intensity, line of sight, path and detour,” DICE said. “Card processing takes time, and Kaleidoscope is the first card for which we have completed this processing.”

The changes include the addition of more shelters due to new facilities and terrain in some areas, the creation of new flag positions and the addition of completely new areas, including an advanced operational base in the park and a second command post next to the tower.

DICE will release an update for Renewal as it works to improve the seven Battlefield 2042 launch maps. The developer said that this will happen sometime in the second season, that is, somewhere between September and November.

Today’s update also features updated character models, weapon changes including the 30mm RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal cannon, a player profile page, and improved aiming assistance on the console.

Battlefield 2042 had a pretty turbulent period after launch: the first season was launched only seven months after launching in June, after it was postponed to focus on more pressing issues such as the inclusion of the scoreboard, but this update was also postponed.

Around the same time, the publisher EA admitted that Battlefield 2042 did not meet expectations, and soon after a petition asking for compensation appeared on the network, which has already been signed by more than 230,000 players. Meanwhile, the number of Battlefield 2042 decreased, as there were fewer players on Steam at the beginning of March than in Battlefield 1, 4 and 5.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.