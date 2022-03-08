The Batman: Zoë Kravitz Was Turned Down In Previous Film Trilogy

The Batman: Zoë Kravitz is one of the highlights of The Batman, but her participation in the Gotham hero films could have come a little earlier. During an interview with The Guardian, the actress revealed that she was turned down for the role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, the third film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

According to Kravitz, the reason for the refusal was because she was black. The actress said she doesn’t know who was responsible for turning her down, but avoided blaming Nolan. She also said that she was considered too “urban” for the role.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” the actress said. “I think it was probably some sort of casting director, or assistant casting director… Being a black woman and being an actress and being told back then that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘ urban’ being played like that, that’s what made that moment very difficult for me”.

Ten years after the rejection, Kravitz not only got through the difficult time, but she’s been receiving a lot of praise for her performance in the film. The final scene of The Batman opens up the possibility of a sequel. Editor Matt Reeves said this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s creating his own Batman franchise, but if the sequel does come, there’s plenty of ground for Kravitz to dig into if she returns as Catwoman.

Batman is currently in theaters and hits HBO Max on April 17th.