The Batman Wins Teaser And Promise of New Trailer

The Batman: Warner Bros. released, this Thursday (14), a new teaser for The Batman. In addition to a brief narration by Commissioner Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, the video indicates that a full trailer for the film will be released next weekend.

“It’s not just a sign, it’s a warning,” says the Gotham investigator. Check out the teaser below:

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

The new trailer for the feature film will be revealed on Saturday (16), during the DC FanDome 2021. The online event will have, in its schedule, new revelations of 7 films and 19 series related to the universe of heroes and villains.

Actor Robert Pattinson, who will bring the Batman to life, has previously said that fans will have surprises during the broadcast. The Batman will also feature artists such as Andy Serkis (Alfred), Paul Dano (Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone).

The film is scheduled to open in March 2022 in US theaters. The feature film has not yet won an official date for Brazil.