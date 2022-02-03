The Batman Will Have A Sequel Hook, Says Robert Pattinson; Look!

The Batman: In an interview with Total Film magazine, Robert Pattinson gave more details about the production of The Batman and confirmed that the film will leave room for a sequel, reinforcing comments reported at the end of December last year about a likely trilogy.

According to Pattinson, although The Batman is considered a “standalone” film and the hero’s reboot in theaters, his script is focused on providing material for two sequels to be produced, revealing Bruce Wayne’s growth as a public figure and as the masked man. Gotham.

The intention to continue the story of the Dark Knight will already be shown to the public in the feature film by Matt Reeves, which should have an open ending and a suggestion for more stories.

“It’s a very, very unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it’s going to be a series after [sic],” Pattinson said. “I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, which is like, ‘…and it’s coming next!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different she is.”

So far, nothing has been confirmed about a possible saga or unpublished stories focused on the hero. However, Warner has already announced a spin-off series by Oswald Chesterfield “Penguin” Cobblepot, the canonical villain of the film that will be played by Colin Farrell in both productions, still without a release date on HBO Max.

Everything indicates that more derivatives should appear in the coming years, so it remains to wait for the reception of criticism about the new project – in Matt Reeves’ own words – so that there is any officialization.

The Batman, starring Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Andy Serkis, opens March 4 exclusively in theaters.