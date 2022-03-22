The Batman Will Have A Prequel In The Form Of A Comic Focused On Enigma And Written By The Actor

The Batman: Riddler: Year One will be the new DC comic as a prequel to the new Dark Knight movie by Matt Reeves, a story written by Paul Dano. The Batman, the new Dark Knight movie by Matt Reeves, continues to be a worldwide box office success; so much so, that it has already far exceeded 500 million dollars in revenue, opening the doors to a very hopeful future for this new universe devised by Reeves himself. And it is that after the announcement of the spin-off series of Colin Farrell’s Penguin and the reinterpretation of the already announced Gotham Central series -now focused on Arkham Asylum-, a new DC comic will soon arrive as a prequel to the film and centered on the figure of Enigma or Riddler.

Prequel to The Batman focused on Enigma

This has been announced by those responsible, sharing the first details of a comic that will arrive as a prequel to the Matt Reeves movie under the title Riddler: Year One or Enigma: Year One. It will be a story of origins focused on the main antagonist of the film live action. Although the most promising thing about the matter is that the story of this new comic will be written by Paul Dano himself, the actor who brings Enigma to life in the film.

A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with "Riddler: Year One". Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/cGEjJJzbAw — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 18, 2022

Let us remember that Dano already has experience as a screenwriter, since he was already in charge of writing, together with his partner Zoe Kazan, the script for the film What Burns with Fire, directed by himself in 2018 and starring Ed Oxenbould, Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

Returning to the new DC comic, the publisher assures that it will hit stores sometime next October. Of course, the interest of fans of The Batman universe is practically guaranteed, since surely we will be told a terrifying story that will link with the events of The Batman to tell us more about such a dark and oppressive Gotham.