The Batman: This Was Robert Pattinson’s Amazing Alternative Costumes For The Movie

The Batman: The concept art book for The Batman reveals some of the alternate costumes that were designed for the film but ultimately went unused. The Batman, the new and successful film of the Dark Knight by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman is being a real success both critically and with the public. Without going any further, it has become the best premiere in history for a Batman origin film. Although it is also worth taking a look at other aspects of the production, either what may come in the future or curiosities of the film that ultimately never made it to the big screen. And this is the case of Batman’s alternative costumes and that are now beginning to come to light through the film’s art book. And they are amazing!

This could have been the Batman suit

Thus, discarded designs of Robert Pattinson’s Batman suit that we all know begin to emerge, some as simple variations of the one used in the film and others that are quite far away. Although most of them maintain the armor style, some more cumbersome than others, but moving away from previous iterations of the character such as the most recent Ben Affleck, who wore a tighter cloth suit highlighting his imposing physical condition.

In the case of The Batman, a plate-based suit has been chosen, capable of withstanding high-intensity blows and even point-blank shots from pistols, automatic rifles or shotguns, as some of the action scenes in the film show. especially in torso, shoulders and arms.

What the different designs do seem to share is the leather hood with long, pointed ears, again as opposed to Affleck’s mask, with much shorter and wider ears. In addition, some of the designs seem to opt for a cape with much more presence, either because of its length or because it also covers part of the chest. We leave you with the different conceptual images of The Batman suit.