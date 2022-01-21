The Batman: Theme Song For The New DC Movie Is Revealed; Listen!

The Batman: The news about The Batman, the new Batman movie, does not stop being released by director Matt Reeves. Now, the person responsible for running the production behind the scenes has made official on Twitter the chosen composer and the theme song produced for the feature film.

Listen:

The chosen one to produce the theme of the film was Michael Giacchino, he is responsible for the composition made for successful films, series and games. Giacchino won the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on the film Up!: Altas Aventuras. He has also been awarded an Emmy, three Grammys and a BAFTA.

He has recently worked on some Marvel productions, such as Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange. In addition, he is a constant companion of director Matt Reeves, having worked with him on several other productions.

Publication of the theme song

The official announcement was made by director Matt Reeves’ Twitter account, who wrote in the post a little behind the scenes behind the decision to keep the song. The post featured interactions from composer Michael Giacchino.

He began the ad by praising Michael. “My brilliant friend Michael Giacchino wrote this theme before I filmed a frame of The Batman,” commented the director. Afterwards, he shared some memories of the first time he heard the song.

“I still remember listening to it in my car with Dylan Clark before we went onstage to screen test for Robert Pattinson. We both had the chills,” Reeves revealed.

In the sequence, he made available the links to the theme, which you can check out in the video above and in the most different music streaming platforms.