The Batman, The Flash, postpones theater screenings

Warner Bros. and DC Announce New Release Dates for Upcoming Film Projects for 2022 and 2023; Wonder Woman 1984 remains.

We continue to receive bad news about delays in upcoming movie theatrical releases; So much so, that Warner Bros. and DC have confirmed that The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2, four of their most anticipated film projects, are delaying their releases and will no longer reach theaters on the scheduled dates. Of course, for the moment its two closest releases are still dated, such as Wonder Woman 1984 (December 25, 2020) and The Suicide Squad (August 6, 2021).

Aquaman 2 is still scheduled for December 2022

Thus, the new dates of the four delayed DC movies are:

The Batman | March 4, 2022 instead of October 1, 2021

The Flash | November 4, 2022 instead of June 3, 2022

Shazam: Fury of the Gods | June 2, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022

Black Adam | At the moment it has no release date; was scheduled for December 22, 2021

All in all, the date of Aquaman 2 remains for December 16, 2022. We will see if both Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad are finally kept in date, especially the new movie of the Amazon of DC, which has seen like all Big blockbusters have already moved to 2021, at the very least.

All this dance of dates leaves hardly any new DC premieres for 2021 beyond the aforementioned The Suicide Squad by James Gunn and the long-awaited Justice League Director’s Cut for HBO Max. Other recent films that have confirmed delays are Dune (now for October 1, 2021 instead of The Batman), Fast & Furious 9 or No Time to Die, the new James Bond film, which is going to April 2, 2021. Curiously, Matrix 4 advances its premiere, since it goes to December 22, 2021 instead of Black Adam.



