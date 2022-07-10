The Batman suit of the Future has a Hidden Weakness that Could Kill Him

Attention: there are spoilers ahead for Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #4!

In DC comics, Batman of the Future has one of the most iconic costumes created in the futuristic setting of Neo-Gotham. Since the character debuted in the 1999 animated TV show, the Batman of the Future costume has endured the rest of the time thanks to its minimalist lines and design without a cape. But despite the fact that the Beyond suit radically rethinks Batman’s capabilities, it also hides an important weakness that Terry McGinnis discovers in the latest issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year.

One of the biggest differences between Batman of the Future and Bruce Wayne’s Batman is the role the suit plays in their lives as vigilantes. For Terry, the Beyond suit is a tool that helps him avoid dangerous conditions and outwit his enemies. On the other hand, for Bruce, the Batsuit plays an important role in creating his intimidating image in Gotham City. Decades of Batman art may indicate that the animalistic look of Bruce Wayne’s Batman costume with its dramatic cape turns the person dressed in it into an otherworldly figure.

Related: Batman Beyond Just Turned Out to be the Perfect Way to Introduce It to the DCEU

These differences between Terry and Bruce’s bat costumes have dire consequences in Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #4 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Max Dunbar, Romulo Fajardo Jr. and Aditya Bidikar. In the midst of an unpleasant battle with the Sword of Gotham, Terry becomes more and more exhausted, his Batsuit has dried up. As a result, his narrative focuses on the physical damage his body is receiving, emphasizing how much he is in pain. This is an unusual moment based on Terry’s vulnerability, a fact made possible only by the more human design of the Beyond. approach. While Bruce Wayne’s Batman costume plays an important role in dehumanizing himself in Gotham, turning Batman into an “idea” rather than a person, the Batman costume of the future serves as a cruel reminder of Terry McGinnis’ humanity.

While the minimal aspects of the Batman Beyond costume sometimes put Terry’s life in danger, they also have advantages that distinguish his justice. Without the bulky form of Bruce Wayne’s Batsuit, Terry is better able to approach the residents of Neo-Gotham without scaring them. This better integrates Batman Beyond into the fabric of the city, an element that has been crucial in the Neo-Year series so far. For Terry, a more representative attitude to Neo-Gotham rewrites this aspect of the Batman myths, focusing his humanity rather than obscuring it.

Part of what makes Batman such a compelling character is that he’s just a man in a suit. As this issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year shows, the mythical character of Batman Beyond, his costume, does little to actually protect the person inside, which makes this dynamic unreliable. While Terry’s Batman Beyond costume makes him a more accessible hero, it also comes at the biggest price of being human: vulnerability.