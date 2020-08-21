The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s movie logo

The new Dark Knight movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson presents its first poster and its final logo.

Two days before the DC FanDome celebration, the new Dark Knight movie, The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, has both unveiled its first promotional art in the form of poster as his final logo, both materials preserving the reddish tones of the first teaser on the suit of this new film version of Batman.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Premiere scheduled for October 1, 2021

It has been the director Matt Reeves himself who has shared this unpublished material about his next and awaited film, the work of the comic book artist Jim Lee, who has been in charge of all the promotional illustrations of the DC FanDome. And it is that Matt Reeves himself will be present at the panel dedicated to The Batman and that will put an end to this first part of the DC digital event at dawn from Saturday to Sunday of this next weekend as part of the so-called Hall of Heroes.

So much so, that the filmmaker has ensured that we will see “something” of The Batman in that event; Maybe a first trailer? Scenes of Robert Pattinson in the new Dark Knight costume? Be that as it may, and thanks to this new illustration, we can already get a better idea of ​​the new look of Batman. To all this, we must add the final design of the logo of the new film, a design also in reddish tones that advances a dark and threatening personality.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 1, 2021 with a deluxe cast that features Robert Pattinson himself as Batman alongside Zoe Kravitz as Batwoman, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis as Alfred or Colin Farrell as Penguin, among others.



