The Batman: Robert Pattinson Found His First Scenes In The Movie ‘Terrible’

The Batman: In a recent interview with MovieMaker Magazine, Robert Pattinson, interpreter of the next Bruce Wayne from DC, revealed that, when watching his first scenes as Batman, he thought his performance was terrible.

According to the actor, there were a lot of details to be worked out with filmmaker Matt Reeves and that he thought about how he could improve certain issues.

“There’s a whole different language, body language, where we have to learn to do what we want to do,” Pattinson explained, adding that when Reeves showed some of the first scenes he felt very uncomfortable.

“I was staring at the light a lot and it looked completely ridiculous, like I was wearing a Halloween costume,” he described.

“But when I realized that if I was looking down a little bit more, things would totally change and sound like they really should be,” he said. “But it took me forever to learn to feel it and react to the way light hits [the character],” the actor reflected.

The hero of Gotham City has already lived iconic moments in both comics and movies. The expectation is that the new project will be able to become even more interesting and be able to add more news to the plot of the character – which has been previously lived by Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney and Michael Keaton.

The Batman: Learn more about the film with Robert Pattinson

With its premiere scheduled for March 3 in Brazilian cinemas, the first images of the film generated great discussions on the internet. In fact, one of the first trailers was shown during the DC Fandome virtual event, mobilizing fans from all over the world who were waiting for news about the production.

The plot, loosely inspired by specific stories of the hero, was developed directly by Matt Reeves. In it, Batman’s skills as a detective in Gotham should gain more strength, especially since the narrative will be focused on how the character could face dangerous villains with only his inherent intelligence and cunning.

“After two years of striking fear into the hearts of criminals, Bruce Wayne returns to the shadowy streets of Gotham City,” reads the official synopsis. “As some questions come to the fore, Batman must build new relationships, unmask culprits and bring justice,” he concludes.

In addition to Pattinson in the titular role, the cast also includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, Paul Dano as the villain Edward Nashton, the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin. Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot the Penguin.