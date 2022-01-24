The Batman: Riddler Teases Bruce Wayne In New Movie Teaser

The Batman: Warner Bros. Indonesia released this Monday (24) a new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The teaser called “The Game” has 30 seconds and reveals never-before-seen footage from the feature, showing more of the cat-and-mouse dynamic between the Dark Knight and Riddler (played by Paul Dano).

“I’ve always loved little puzzles,” says the villain, as we watch Bruce Wayne receive multiple clues with a Riddler’s trademark “?” throughout different areas of Gotham. Check out:

“In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers the corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family as he faces a serial killer known as the Riddler,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

In addition to Pattinson and Dano, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Barry Keoghan. The film is directed by Matt Reeves.

The Batman opens on March 3 in Brazilian cinemas.