The Batman: Riddler Appears For The First Time Without A Mask In New Teaser

The Batman: With the release of The Batman getting closer and closer, new images revealing more plot details are being released. Now, Warner Bros. released this Thursday (24) a new teaser that shows, for the first time, Edward Nashton / Riddler (Paul Dano) without a mask.

In the video, we see the villain alone in a bar when he is approached by Jim Gordon and the rest of the Gotham Police Department. Check out:

Profile of the new Riddler

The director of the new Dark Knight film, Matt Reeves, explained that, unlike previous adaptations of the villain – which were interpreted as crazy people – The Riddler of The Batman should be more like a serial killer.

“The premise of the movie is that the Riddler acts in a way similar to the Zodiac [famous 1970s serial killer]. He is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, considered the pillars of society.

In the wake of the murders, he reveals the ways these people weren’t all they said they were, and you start to realize there’s some sort of connection. From there, Gordon and Batman follow the clues to try to understand, like a classic detective story,” he says.

In addition to Paul Dano, Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell star in the film.

The Batman opens March 3 exclusively in theaters.