The Batman, Review. A Sordid, Enigmatic And Hard-Hitting Police Thriller

The Batman: The film directed by Matt Reeves explores the detective side of the Dark Knight and reflects on the meaning of revenge. In the streets of a neo-noir Gotham where the rain never lets up, the leaden atmosphere and the muddy puddles are just as dirty and heavy as the tricks that are forged in the political and criminal sphere. The Batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes), offers a different vision of the Batman, a character tormented by his past who has been diving in the sewers of the underworld for two years, without the situation having changed an iota

Robert Pattinson demonstrates his versatility in playing a broken character, who slips through the back streets and comes across as revenge itself. The wealthy orphan heir to the Waynes has been routinely portrayed wearing two masks: Batman’s bat and partying, philanthropic playboy. None of that Bruce can be seen in The Batman, a young man with a careless appearance who is hardly seen in public and who ignores his father’s business, his inheritance, his legacy. For him, the legacy is to protect citizens.

Batman, Riddler, and Gotham’s Systemic Corruption

Matt Reeves signs a film of almost three hours that takes the form of a police thriller, a thriller with a somber tone, which outlines a city in which rot reaches the deepest foundations. The mayor, the police, the judiciary… all public bodies seem to be at the service of the powerful drug lords. These are well-known men within the DC universe, villains like Oswald Cobblepot, alias the Penguin (Colin Farrell), or the always dangerous Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

The oppressive atmosphere tightens like fingers tightening on the throat, suffocating, especially when the blood of some of the city’s personalities begins to flow on the wet ground. The murders are investigated by one of the only agents who has not succumbed to bribery, James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). From the very beginning, the GCPD police officer invites Batman to start the investigation. Selina, Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), comes into play with her own personal history and forges a collaborative relationship with the masked man, which ultimately helps evolve both personalities.