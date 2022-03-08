The Batman: Prequel Series Will No Longer Appear On HBO Max; To Look!

The Batman: The director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, has confirmed that the series that would serve as a prequel to the new movie of the hero has been left aside by Warner. During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Reeves confirmed that he was working on a series that would follow the Gotham police and show the corporation’s corruption and how it inspired Bruce Wayne to become the vigilante. The idea, however, did not advance.

“One thing that I was going to do that we’re not working on anymore is the Gotham Police series, which has actually been suspended,” Reeves said. “We’re not really doing this.”

The filmmaker commented that he wanted to do something like Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City. The film follows a detective who has just arrived at the New York Police Department, with the objective of ending corruption in the place. As he begins his work, he discovers that police and criminals collaborate by offering help to each other.

“The show would be like Prince of the City, and it would be [Batman’s] first year,” Reeves continued. “Because the movie is the second year, and I wanted to show his first appearance. But it wouldn’t be a Batman story, it would be about this corrupt cop. And it would be about how Gotham’s worst gang was the city’s police department. And [Bruce] was going to have to get over that, and on his path he was going to cross paths with Gordon who would have been — would have been someone to measure him. But it would be a battle for your soul.”

Currently, two series are in pre-production on HBO Max. The first one will see Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) on his journey to become one of Gotham’s criminal kingpins known as the Penguin.

The second will focus on Arkham Asylum and will be a horror series, with the sanatorium being shown as a haunted mansion. None of the productions have a premiere date so far.