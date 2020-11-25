The Batman: photos reveal new look of the batcave

New photos from the Batman set reveal some details of the new batcave. The images were taken by the Daily Mail UK, and show the outside of the scenario created for the Batman’s hideout.

Check out:

Even though it is not possible to check the interior, the images highlight the grandeur of the set built for the film. The scenery has a cliff covered with trees, with a steep rock face that descends to a body of water.

The opening must correspond to the entrance to the batcave, and it is also possible to see a narrow stone path with an access on the left side.

Images of other sets created for the movie’s Gotham City were also released. The photos show a place that looks like a snow-covered square, a piece of an avenue with subway tracks over it and buildings with black walls, probably after an explosion.

The Batman has Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman. The cast also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Butler Alfred.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: The War), who also signs the script alongside Mattson Tomlin (Power).

The Batman opens on March 4, 2022.



