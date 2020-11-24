The Batman: New Set Photos Reveal Winter in Gotham

The Batman: New Set Photos Show Snow Covered Streets On Gotham Set And Reveal More Details From The Movie

New photos showing snow-covered streets on the set of The Batman reveal that at least part of the film will take place during winter in Gotham.

Matt Reeves’ dark take on the Caped Crusader is currently in the middle of an unusually long shoot, first interrupted by the closing of filming for the coronavirus pandemic.

It was later discontinued after the actor who played the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson, contracted COVID-19 and was forced to self-quarantine for two weeks.

However, reports from the set suggest that filming is back on track and will end in early 2021.

Matt Reeves, best known for directing Cloverfield and the final two installments of the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, has promised that his version of the superhero will be a true detective story, exploring a side of Batman that has rarely been seen. on the big screen.

The first trailer for The Batman, released on DC FanDome, shocked audiences, featuring a dark and gritty version of the character as he tries to track down and defeat Paul Dano’s Riddler.

New photos from the set of The Batman

Photos from the set so far have focused on the stunts and funeral scene shown in the trailer, but new images from the set show a wintry glimpse of Gotham.

The images, shared by The Daily Mail and Twitter user S. Kabir, show parts of the set covered in snow, revealing that the film will be set in winter, at least for part of its running time.

It’s the first hint that the film will take place over the winter, adding an even darker tone to Matt Reeves’ already cloudy vision of Gotham. You can see one of the images below:

Many have speculated that The Batman will include elements seen in the classic 1990s Batman comic series called The Long Halloween, which features Bruce Wayne / Batman teaming up with Gotham PD to take down Carmine Falcone.

The actor, John Turturro is playing that role, supporting the speculation. These photos cause the film to draw even more inspiration from that comic book series, which features several scenes set during winter.

The influence the comics have on the plot is up for debate, given that Paul Dano is playing The Riddler, and The Joker does not appear, but these images are at least evidence that the film will take place in winter.

Other than the established leaks, there is little information about the next DCEU movie beyond the trailer released earlier this year. With the release date pushed back from October 2021 to March 2022, there will likely be little news until next year.

However, there is no doubt that the film will be a great new chapter in the cinematic history of Batman, the details of which you can discover in The Truth News as they are revealed.



