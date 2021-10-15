The Batman: New Posters Give More Details Of The Riddler

DC released this Friday (15) two new posters of the movie The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. In the images, we see the Bat-Man on a red background and the villain Riddler, played by actor Paul Dano.

He holds an envelope with the message “For Batman” and you can see the classic question mark, the character’s trademark, on his uniform.

The poster’s release takes place the day before the full trailer for the film is released at the DC FanDome 2021.

In addition to Pattinson and Dano, The Batman will feature Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City prosecutor Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as police officer Stanley Merkel and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, candidate for mayor.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.