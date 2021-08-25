The Batman: New Plot Synopsis by Robert Pattinson and His Director

The Batman: The film played by Robert Pattinson will hit theaters next March 2022. New details of Batman’s return to the big screen.The media attending CinemaCon 2021 have been able to see new footage of The Batman, the new film based on the bat; which comes just one year after the first official trailer of the new film adaptation of the character. From ComicBook they offer a summary of the plot with statements from Robert Pattinson (Batman) and Matt Reeves, the director of the film.

As he explains, this vision of Batman will be “radically different” from what we have seen in previous productions. It won’t be a Batman origin story, but rather Bruce Wayne’s early stages as the Dark Knight. We already saw it in the first official images with the Batmobile months ago.

In one of the scenes shown they have seen Batman facing different enemies in a sequence with explosions, police officers and a lot of chaos. Batman uses a very varied cast of weapons to take down all enemies. The scene ends with a shot of Andy Serkis as Alfred; the Batmobile begins to circulate with flames coming out of the exhaust pipe. “We can’t wait for you to see The Batman in theaters next year,” Reeves said.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and written by himself with Peter Craig, will star Robert Pattinson as Batman. Initially scheduled by Warner Bros. Pictures for June 25, 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the production company’s plans, which now places the film’s release on March 4, 2022.

The cast leaves us a list of names where Robert Pattinson stands out as Bruce Wayne / Batman; Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál; Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth; and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin.

Upcoming Warner Bros movies: Dune, Matrix 4, King Richard …

During the session, Warner has reviewed its calendar of film releases; some of them also on HBO Max, HBO’s premium platform available in the United States and other territories, not yet in Spain. Everything will start with Dune this October 22 (September 17 in Europe); then will come The Matrix: Resurrections on December 22 and, finally, the fiscal year will end with Robert Pattinson’s The Batman on March 4, 2022. Also coming soon will be James Man’s Malignant; Cry Macho, by Clint Eastwood; the prequel to The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark, and Will Smith’s King Richard.