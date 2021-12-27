The Batman: New Images Of The Film’s Terrifying Villains

The Batman: The new adaptation of the Dark Knight shows images of Riddler, Penguin and The Cat, to which he intends to return scarier than ever. The Batman, the new film about DC’s Dark Knight, is one of the great cinematic events of 2022 and for this reason it has starred in an extensive infomercial in Empire magazine, whose images are already circulating at high quality on social networks. Its director, Matt Reeves, has dropped on more than one occasion that we are facing “the most terrifying version” ever seen of the character and, seen in the captures, he may be right.

The images do not focus on the new version of the bat that Robert Pattinson will play, but on the enemies he will face, such as Riddler and the Penguin, who will be played by Paul Dano and Colin Farrell respectively. Both seek to be “creepy” to the point that Edward Nigma’s character is based on the famous Zodiac killer rather than his comic book alter ego, while Oswald Cobblepot’s is inspired by The Godfather. In the snapshots there is also room for Zoë Kravitz in the skin of Selina Kyle (who this time will not be called Catwoman but The Cat) and for the new commissioner Gordon, in charge of Jeffrey Wright. A luxurious campus surrounded by an overwhelming vision with a taste for chiaroscuro.

I have the recent edition of Empire magazine and leave you all the new images published in the best quality available.#TheBatman

The enemies pic.twitter.com/BJeuMlAL3e — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) December 23, 2021

Like it’s a horror movie

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 3, 2022 and she seems determined to carry this dark new vision of the Bruce Wayne universe to the end. A few days ago we knew that even the new Batmobile has been inspired by Christine, Stephen King’s mythical horror novel starring a car possessed by supernatural forces. The film ended its shooting a few weeks ago and he also took the opportunity to share a generous and revealing final synopsis that points in the same direction. Reeves definitely seems to be turning Burton and Nolan adaptations into a fairy tale. We’ll see if he gets it and how he feels that to our favorite bat.