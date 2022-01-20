The Batman: New Batman and Catwoman Poster Revealed

Anxiety for The Batman, the new Batman movie, is growing. Bearing this hype in mind, Warner Bros. and DC Universe have released two new posters for the feature film. The aim is to give fans another taste of the movie that opens in theaters in March.

The announcement was made by the Twitter account of Warner Bros. Pictures Brasil and also by Twitter Movies, each with two different posts. Each profile on the social network chose to write different content in the poster posting.

The poster showing only Batman’s face, on the Warner Brasil account, has the message: “Vengeance is behind the mask”.

On the worldwide Twitter Movies account, they decided to put an emphasis on the new protagonist and posted: “He’s not a Batman, he’s THE BATMAN“.

In the second post, made to publicize the poster in which Batman and Catwoman appeared, Warner Bros. Brasil used the following message: “O Morcego e a Gata – sounds cool”.

On the other hand, Twitter Movies decided to play with the claws and wrote: “We can’t decide who we want to put our claws on.”

A New Batman

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and features actor Robert Pattinson in the role of billionaire Bruce Wayne, who is also the Batman. According to the actor and the director, there is something different about the character.

“From the first conversation I had with Matt about this, I knew there was something radically different from anything we’ve seen in the Batman movies before,” commented the actor, who went on to describe the feeling behind the hero’s actions.

“From the beginning, there’s a desperation in him. He’s really working that anger. All the fights feel very personal. He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There’s no other option,” Pattinson concluded.

Some other names in the cast are actress Zoë Kravitz, playing Selina/Catwoman, and actors Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred the butler and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

Actress Zoë Kravitz also commented on the connection between Catwoman and Batman. “Catwoman really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them. And that’s where Batman and her really connect,” Kravitz explained.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 3, 2022.