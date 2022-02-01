The Batman: Matt Reeves Releases Full Funeral Scene With Robert Pattinson

The Batman: The director of the new Dark Knight movie shares almost three minutes of footage with Bruce Wayne, Commissioner Gordon and an Enigma attack. The Batman, the new and long-awaited film of the Dark Knight by filmmaker Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, is seen again through unpublished footage of the film. It is a full scene of almost three minutes long, already seen briefly in the trailers that you can see above these lines and that shows us a funeral attended by several Gotham personalities, including Bruce Wayne; although soon things will go wrong with the suicide attack devised by Enigma with an explosive message for Batman.

New look at The Batman with previously unreleased footage

Thus, and after the leak of said scene on the Internet, the director of the film has decided to share the scene with fans and thus offer a new look at the film starring Robert Pattinson: “Many of you may have seen this scene from The Batman leaked online, so I’ve decided to put it on my Vimeo at 4K. Advance tickets go on sale February 10! In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this sneak peek… The Batman is only out in theaters on March 4! ”, Writes the filmmaker on his Twitter account.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to come closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.” , reads its official synopsis.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.