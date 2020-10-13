The Batman: Leaked Images of Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle

The filming of the new movie The Dark Knight resumed its activity in Liverpool with several exterior scenes; this is how its protagonists look.

The Batman, the new film based on DC’s Dark Knight and directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, returns to filming after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the subsequent positive for Covid-19 by Pattinson himself. So much so, that numerous photographs of the filming set in Liverpool have been leaked, where these days outdoor scenes are filmed in the area of ​​St. George’s Hall, in the historic center of the British city.

This is how the protagonists of the Batman look

By the looks of it, and after seeing the first trailer shared by Warner Bros. during the past DC FanDome, these shots would correspond to the scenes in which we see how a vehicle deliberately collides with what looks like a funeral, to then detonate a bomb, all this in the presence of Bruce Wayne himself. A Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from the 60s driven by Bruce can also be seen nearby, confirming that it would be his usual car beyond the imposing Batmobile.

On the other hand, in other photographs we can see other main characters such as Selina Kyle played by Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Oswald Cobblepot played by Colin Farrell (Penguin) and his surprising characterization or Carmine Falcone played by John Turturro. Members of what appears to be the Riddler / Enigma gang, the main villain played by Paul Dano, are also seen. In other photographs, it is confirmed that the specialists are still shooting in the Anfield area with the Batmoto, a place where months ago we saw Batman’s double driving (and falling) with the Batmoto.

The production is expected to move to Chicago, in the United States, to shoot numerous scenes with the Batmobile, Batman’s new car for this production and that we have previously seen in detail in both leaked photos and a scale model of it. .



