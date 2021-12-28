The Batman Is Coming To HBO Max A Month After Its Theatrical Release

The Batman: The terrifying new Dark Knight movie will open in theaters on March 3, 2022, but just a month later it will also hit HBO Max. For better or for worse, the coronavirus has completely changed the way people consume movies. Simultaneous theatrical and platform premieres seem to have been left behind, with demands like Scarlett Johansson involved, but the windows of exclusivity in cinemas seem to have been inexorably narrowed. The Batman will be a new example of this, as Jason Killar, executive director of WarnerMedia, has confirmed in a recent interview that the new adaptation of the Dark Knight will arrive on HBO Max just a month after its premiere. We can enjoy it on the streaming service on April 19, 2022, or what is the same, 46 days after it sees the light on the big screen (something planned for March 3, 2022).

“It’s a big change from how things were in 2016, 2017 and 2018,” admitted the executive. “Before, movies would appear on HBO about 8 or 9 months after they were released in theaters. The Batman will be out 46 days later on HBO Max. ” We will see how this affects its box office and, given what happened with Scarlett Johansson, how its actors react. In the past, other prominent names such as Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) or Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) have also spoken out against such movements due to the repercussions they have for the contracts of the Hollywood star system. Not to mention what hypothetical and future outbreaks of covid could affect that month in theaters (let’s touch wood).

The Batman will be an ode to terror

The only thing that is certain is that this new adaptation of the protector of Gotham will be in charge of Matt Reeves, the person in charge of two of the last films of Planet of the Apes. Reeves has said actively and passively that his goal is to show “the scariest version” of the character ever seen. Yesterday we had a new and overwhelming trailer, as well as unpublished images and screenshots of its main villains: Riddler and the Penguin, who will play Paul Dano and Colin Farrell respectively. To be as “creepy” as the director requires, Edward Nigma will be based on the famous Zodiac killer rather than his alter ego from the comics, while Oswald Cobblepot will be inspired by The Godfather. If even the new Batmobile has been inspired by Christine, Stephen King’s mythical horror novel starring a car possessed by supernatural forces! Whether in theaters or on HBO Max we can’t be more excited to see Robert Pattinson don the bat suit.