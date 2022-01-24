The Batman “Is Almost A Horror Movie”, According To Matt Reeves: This Is Its Soundtrack

The Batman: The director of the new Dark Knight movie says he was inspired by the Zodiac Killer for Enigma. You can now enjoy the main theme. Less and less is missing for the expected theatrical release of The Batman and that is why in recent weeks the film’s promotional machinery has begun to intensify. So much so, that Matt Reeves, director of the new Dark Knight movie, has shared his sources of inspiration, ensuring that the film “is almost a horror movie.” In addition, its composer Michael Giacchino has shared the main theme of the soundtrack, now available through Spotify.

The Batman: A Detective Story

And it is that according to Reeves, he wanted to promote the most detective side of Batman, an aspect that has not been developed much in the adaptations of the character to date: “This idea of ​​a corrupt place and trying to swim against the current to fight against it and making a difference is quintessentially Batman. At the center of those noir stories is almost always the detective, right? That’s why he is the best detective in the world. So this story, in addition to being almost a horror movie, a thriller and an action movie, at its core, it’s also a detective story.”

Although one of the aspects on which the filmmaker has worked the most is to give Enigma a truly terrifying halo, even drawing inspiration from real events: “The premise of the film is that Enigma is shaped in a similar way to the Zodiac Killer and is assassinating very prominent figures in Gotham who were pillars of society. Supposedly legitimate figures. He starts with the mayor and works his way up from there. And in the aftermath of the murders, he reveals how these people weren’t all that they claimed to be, and you start to realize there’s some kind of connection.”

In addition, actor Robert Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne / Batman, says that after reading the script he was surprised by the film’s detective approach: “It’s a detective movie. It always is in the comics, but it takes a backseat in the movies.” Finally, the film’s composer Michael Giacchino has shared the main theme of The Batman and that you can hear on these lines.