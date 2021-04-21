The Batman: HBO series to focus on James Gordon

The Batman: The new HBO series that will expand the universe of the still unpublished film The Batman will not adapt the comic books Gotham Central, as was speculated. According to Ed Brubaker, a writer at DC Comics, the idea is for the show to be a spin-off of the film focused on James Gordon.

The series had been informally called Gotham PD and it was believed that it would accompany a group of detectives from the city of Gotham who dealt with the city with an alleged vigilante who fights crime during the night. This plot was presented in the HQ launched in 2002 entitled Gotham Central.

The show would be like a story prior to the Matt Reeves film starring Robert Pattinson, which is scheduled to open in theaters in early 2022.

However, during an episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, Brubaker revealed that the story covered in the series will have Jim Gordon, Gotham’s most famous detective as the focus.

“I was like, ‘Maybe they’re really going to do Gotham Central this time,’” said Brubaker, “So I looked for a producer who works for Matt Reeves and he said, ‘No, this isn’t Gotham Central. They’re making sure not to call it Gotham Central and it’s more of a spin-off from the movie. It’s like the James Gordon show ”.

In the film, Gordon will be played by actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), however, the production has not yet confirmed his participation in the series.

Jim Gordon was once the protagonist of the Gotham series, which aired on Fox between 2014 and 2019. The character was played by Ben McKenzie (The O.C.).

The new HBO series has yet to debut.