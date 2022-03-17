The Batman Gets Premiere Date on HBO Max; Check Out

The Batman: Still haven’t been able to go to the movies to watch The Batman or are you waiting for the new Dark Knight movie to premiere on HBO Max? Then we have good news! That’s because the feature already has a scheduled date to reach the streaming. According to Deadline, The Batman will arrive on HBO on April 19.

The information was obtained through a leak from Warner Bros., which had previously promised that the release would be added to the service just 45 days after its theatrical release.

It is worth mentioning that the date is confirmed for the United States, but Brazil is expected to follow the same calendar.

Success

The film starring Robert Pattinson continues to be a box office success around the world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman reached the mark of $ 463.2 million in its worldwide box office last weekend.

The film already has the biggest premiere for Warner Bros. during the pandemic and is second only to Spider-Man: No Return Home in the same period.