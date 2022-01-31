The Batman: Full Funeral Scene Released After Leaking look!

The Batman: Last Sunday (30), director Matt Reeves released, on his official Vimeo profile, a complete and high-resolution scene of The Batman, moments after the leak on social media was confirmed by Warner.

The never-before-seen footage from the new Batman movie shows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) at the funeral of Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones), the former mayor of Gotham City. As the hero faces a child and retrieves memories of his parents, an atmosphere of tension fills the air and suggests that a threat is about to emerge.

In moments, chaos ensues in the public building and the billionaire finds himself in the midst of an uproar, being glared at by a shadowy figure overhead — possibly Riddler (Paul Dano) — and seeing a spray-painted vehicle suddenly invade the venue.

Soon, Wayne and Gotham PD come across District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) strapped to a bomb as he leaves his car, indicating he’s bringing a message “to Batman”: “no more lies”.

Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peak… #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!https://t.co/ZIA8RjHqen — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 30, 2022

The Batman, starring Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, opens in theaters March 4 and is slated to arrive on HBO Max on April 19.