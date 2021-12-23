The Batman: Fredo Corleone (The Godfather) Was The Main Inspiration For The Penguin

The Batman: Colin Farrell, who will play the Penguin in The Batman, reveals that Fredo Corleone has been his main source of inspiration in the film. The Batman is one of the most anticipated films among the DC community in 2022. Beyond Robert Pattinson’s leading role as Bruce Wayne, Oswald Cobblepot (known as the Penguin) will have the interpretation of Colin Farrell. The actor has recently shared part of the creative process when it comes to bringing it to the big screen. His main source of inspiration is Fredo Corleone, one of the charismatic figures in The Godfather.

Oswald Cobblepot, the reflection of Fredo Corleone in The Batman

Before leaving you with the extract of the interview with Farrell, we advise you to stop reading if you have not seen The Godfather. The actor reveals certain aspects of the plot that are considered spoilers.

“[Reeves, the director] told me about Fredo, because Fredo is hurt by the insignificance that he lives in a family full of very strong, intelligent, capable and violent men,” reveals Farrel in an interview with Empire. “That is why he commits the betrayal that he performed, because he is weak and somehow broken, he feels the pain. There’s a kind of fracture inside Oz, which is what fuels his desire and ambition to grow up the criminal ladder. Where is that promotion going… I would love to be able to explore it in a second movie, if it ever happens, ”he concludes.

Farrel’s statements underline the relevance that the character will take in The Batman, and he somehow discovers that his actions will be directed to the same nucleus as Corleone. A film that will be directed by Matt Reeves, who did the same in Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apes.

As we said, the cast is headed by Robert Pattinson, who will be behind the mask of the Dark Knight. It will be followed by Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot), Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), among others. The Batman will be released in theaters in our country on March 4, 2022.