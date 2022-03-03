The Batman: Find Out Who’s Who In The Movie’s Cast

The Batman, the new Batman movie, is finally coming to Brazilian cinemas. The production, which premieres today (03), brings a new cast to the universe of the hero of DC Comics, with actor Robert Pattinson playing billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The film tells the story of Bruce’s second year as the man-bat, a time when he already scares the bad guys of Gotham City and doesn’t have many allies to trust.

In one of his investigations, the hero finds himself in a moment of doubt about his family, in danger against great villains and in meeting with possible new allies.

To better understand the dynamics and function of the figures in the film, meet the cast and main characters of The Batman.

Robert Pattinson – Bruce Wayne and Batman

Nothing better to start than the protagonist of the story. The Batman played by Robert Pattinson is a little more empathetic and different from the one seen in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, taking advantage of a more melancholy side of the actor.

In The Batman, we see a man-bat in a more grassroots version of the comics, working in a more investigative style, which takes advantage of his intelligence, physicality, emotional commitment and unique gadgets to achieve the success of his self-designed mission.

Andy Serkis – Alfred Pennyworth

Batman’s faithful butler companion is played by actor Andy Serkis. In the film, he is the closest Bruce Wayne has to a family and, without a doubt, the Batman’s greatest ally.

Alfred is a caring man, who sees Bruce as a member of his family, in addition to being an extremely polite and etiquette person. However, another side of the character is his military background, as he is also a former soldier. Kindness, wisdom and knowledge of war make Alfred the ideal partner for Batman.

Jeffery Wright – Detective James Gordon

In addition to Alfred’s undisputed loyalty, Batman has one more ally: Detective James Gordon. A member of the Gotham City Police, he is the bridge between the hero and the city’s cops. In the film, he is played by Jeffery Wright and the two are still building a connection and trust.

With the necessary information, Jim Gordon is the hero’s only ally within the police, becoming the eyes and image of Batman within the GCPD, an environment in which the Batman could never live. Joining forces, they try to fight the city’s corruption and crimes.